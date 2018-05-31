Photo of the day – Port Elizabeth

Local photographer Stan Blumberg took this unique image of the stadium, the campanile and the mountains surrounding Port Elizabeth.

The photo represented both the new and the old with the stadium opening in 2009, while the campanile was constructed in 1922 to commemorate the landing of the 1820 Settlers and is situated at the entrance to the railway station and docks in Strand Street, the spot where it is said the settlers landed in Port Elizabeth.

The 50m high Campanile Memorial has a climb of 204 steps that takes one to the Observation Room, offering a magnificent view of the harbour and surroundings.

