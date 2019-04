Described by CNN as the beach with “no palm trees, no umbrellas, no resorts”, Paradise Beach is the hidden gem in the kaleidoscope of beauty on offer in Jeffreys Bay.

There are just miles and miles of empty sand where one can walk and experience nature untouched and unspoilt.

This photo was taken by Clive Wright from the mouth of the Seekoei River towards St Francis Bay and all the way to the left where the last light can be seen is Shark point.

