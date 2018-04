A quaint village situated on a quiet stretch of coastline is one of the less known attractions in the Kouga region.

Home to less than a 1000 people, Oyster Bay is accessible via a gravel road that is not always that easy to negotiate.

It wide expansive beaches are worthy reward for the intrepid traveller.

St Francis Bay photographer Clive Wright took this photo of Oyster Bay at night.

