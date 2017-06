Photo of the day – Milky way

St Francis Bay photographer Clive Wright captured this magnificent image of the Milky Way.

The photo was taken at the Aloe-Aloe restaurant near Calitzdorp.

“The absence of a moon helps with these milky way images. This is a panorama of six portrait shots with a Zeiss 16-35 f4 lens”, said Clive.