Photo of the day – Milky Way over St Francis Links

Photo of the day – Milky Way over St Francis Links

Photo of the day – Milky Way over St Francis Links

Living in a rural area gives residents the opportunity to observe full moons without much of the clutter of light one would find in a city.

Local photographer Clive Wright took this image of the Milky Way at the prestigious St Francis Links golf course.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

More

Google

Pinterest



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr