Photo of the day – Milky Way in the Karoo

The Karoo is renowned for its wide open spaces, its peacefulness and a lack of pollution.

It is also the perfect location to view the Milky Way.

The Milky Way is the galaxy that contains our Solar System.

The descriptive “milky” is derived from the appearance from Earth of the galaxy – a band of light seen in the night sky formed from stars that cannot be individually distinguished by the naked eye.

St Francis Bay photographer Clive Wright took this picture of the Milky Way during a visit to the Karoo.

