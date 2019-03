Photo of the day – Milky Way at Cape St Francis

We live in an amazing area with natural beauty wherever one looks.

From the golden beaches of Jeffreys Bay to the mountains of Baviaanskloof, the Kouga has something for everyone.

Cape St Francis has iconic status and its easy to see why people from all over the world flock to the small coastal village.

Local photographer Clive Wright took this image of the Milky Way with a storm brewing over the ocean near Cape St Francis.

