Photo of the day – Milky Way

St Francis Bay photographer Clive Wright took this photo of the Milky Way from Rocky Coast Farm.

“The extremely dark conditions provided very little light for the foreground”, said Wright.

“There was also very little light pollution other than the nearby lighthouse.”

