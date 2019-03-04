Photo of the day – Marina Martinique canals

Marina Martinique played host to the South African Open Water Swim Champs this weekend.

There was some great racing that took place in the canals and once again Marina Martinique showcased itself as one of the best open water swim venues in the world.

The weather played with and conditions were close to perfect for the swimmers to post fast times in their quest to qualify for the World Championships that take place later this year.

Full results of the SA Open Water Swim Champs will be published shortly on JBay News.

