Maitland Beach is a huge beach on the outskirts of the Port Elizabeth with spectacular sand dunes stretching all the way towards Jeffreys Bay.

On a clear day, one can see the wind turbines from Jeffreys Bay.

There are often chokka boats just offshore, while the dunes have offered serious sand boarding to the more adventurous for many decades.

Jeffreys Bay photographer Joey Nel took this magnificent picture of Maitland beach.

