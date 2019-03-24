Breaking News
Photo of the day – Main Beach, Jeffreys Bay
Jeffreys Bay is crowned with golden beaches that stretch for miles on either side of the town.

Both Kabeljous Beach and Paradise Beach are undiscovered gems as virgin sand dunes and unspoilt nature allure people to experience their wonders.

In town itself, the Main Beach has been the focal point of Jeffreys Bay for many decades.

Regarded as one of the best swimming and learn to surf beaches in the world, the Main Beach is probably the main tourist asset in Jeffreys Bay.

Jeffreys Bay photographer Joey Nel captured this image of Main Beach.

