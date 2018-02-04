Breaking News
Jeffreys Bay
Photo of the day – Main Beach in Jeffreys Bay

This stretch of coastline in Jeffreys Bay is world class. Main Beach has been the focal point of summer holidays for decades.

From the days when Gamtoos Valley farmers visited Jeffreys Bay in their wagons to set up camp along the beach, to the modern era, with holiday makers from all over South Africa spending their December break at one of the best beaches in the world, Main Beach has it all.

Safe swimming – bearing in mind there is always an element of danger when entering the ocean – plenty of golden sand to play upon, surf lessons and well qualified lifeguards ensure Main Beach will remain an iconic bech.

Jeffreys Bay photographer Joey Nel took this image of Main Beach.

