Photo of the day – Main Beach

Jeffreys Bay has world class attributes that have caused people to flock here on holiday and also to come live here permanently.

We have Supertubes, the best wave in the world, that sees thousands of surfers visit our shores in the knowledge that they can catch the perfect ride.

We have Main Beach, one of the finest swimming beaches in the world. It is also the cradle for youngsters learning to surf and has a blue flag status on what in known as Dolphin Beach.

Jeffreys Bay photographer Joey Nel captured this image at Main Beach.

