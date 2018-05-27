Photo of the day – lines at Supertubes

Supertubes has been regarded as the worlds best wave since the 1960’s when it was discovered.

Jeffreys Bay became a magnet that attracted surfers from all over the world and a tourism industry was birthed in the sleepy fishing village.

Times have changed and Jeffreys Bay is now a town that is home to tends of thousands of people.

But that hasnt stopped the waves from breaking and Supertubes is now the venue of the only World Surf League Championship Tour event on the African continent – the Corona Open JBay

Forming part of the annual JBay Winterfest which takes place from 2 – 16 July, the Corona Open JBay showcases all Supertubes has to offer.

Jeffreys Bay photographer Roy Harley took this image of Supertubes showing why its the best wave in the world.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

More

Google

Pinterest



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

