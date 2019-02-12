Breaking News
Photo of the day – lighthouse at Cape St Francis

Cape St Francis is a hidden gem in the Eastern Cape and the lighthouse has become an beacon to tourists who do find themselves in the quaint surf and lifestyle village.

Built in the 1880’s the lighthouse actually lies on a small rocky outcrop known as Seal Point.

The rocks around here should give one an idea of the danger on this stretch of the coast, which was notorious for the number of shipwrecks that happened along here, starting as early as 1690 when the Noord ran aground near the cape.

The circular lighthouse tower extends 28 metres from the ground to the balcony, the wall of which is described as unusually thick.

The Cape St Francis Lighthouse was declared a national monument in May 1984.

The photo was taken by Joey Nel

