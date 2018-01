2017 has come and gone, and will be remembered for various reasons.

The holiday season is slowly winding down and from all accounts, its been a good one for the coastal towns like Jeffreys Bay and St Francis Bay.

Visiting photographer Tamryn White captured this image of the final sunset of 2017. The photo was taken overlooking the Kromme River.

