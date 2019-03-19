Breaking News
Jeffreys Bay kromme river
Photo of the day – Kromme River sunrise

St Francis Bay has developed into a thriving coastal town that is slowly regaining its reputation as a premier holiday and lifestyle destination in South Africa.

The local population has also increased over the years and the town is now home to thousands of people.

It is not difficult to understand why South Africans and foreigners want to live and play in St Francis Bay.

Local photographer Clive Wright took this magnificent picture of a sunrise over the Kromme River, which enters the sea at St Francis Bay.

