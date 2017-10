With the strong winds over the past few days, its hard to believe that summer is approaching.

Soon the Kromme River will be packed with boats and holidaymakers enjoying the sunshine and good vibes.

St Francis Bay photographer Clive Wright captured this early morning image of the sun rise over the Kromme River and surrounding farmland.

The Kromme River flows in an ESE direction and is approximately 109 km long with a catchment area of 1 085 km.

