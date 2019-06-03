Photo of the day – Kromme River bridge

The Kromme River is a major part of the lifestyle of the wider St Francis Bay area and the mouth of the river has transformed over the decades to include a canal system that is unique in South Africa.

Paddling, open water swimming, birding and boating are just some of the activities that take place on the Kromme River.

All those who have engaged with the Kromme River will recognize the landmark in this picture – the Kromme River bridge.

This photo was taken by St Francis Bay photographer Clive Wright

