Photo of the day – kite surfing at the Kromme

There is plenty of things to do for holiday makers in Jeffreys Bay and St Francis Bay.

The beaches were packed yesterday as locals and holiday makers took full advantage of the perfect summer weather.

Its not all bad when the wind blows along the coast. Stan Blumberg took this image of a kite surfer at the Kromme River.

