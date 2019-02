Jeffreys Bay is surrounded by nature reserves, is home to the worlds best wave and has endless golden beaches that offer beach goers a multitude of options – walking, shell collecting, swimming or just chilling and enjoying the sun.

The Kabeljous River is one of the nature reserves that are well worth a visit.

Jeffreys Bay photographer Joey Nel is a regular at Kabeljous and captured this magnificent image.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

More

Google

Pinterest



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr