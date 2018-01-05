Photo of the day – Kabeljous River from the air

Breaking News
Jeffreys Bay
The Kabeljous Nature Reserve, located on the outskirts of Jeffreys Bay,  offers 180-hectares of extensive wetlands, valley bushveld, euphorbia forest and about 2,5 kilometres of coastline backed by beautiful, vegetated sand dunes.

For the avid hiker there are various 3 to 7 km walks – you may be lucky enough to see bushbuck, duiker, bushpig, grysbok, caracal, mongoose or even some of the 100 species of birds that are found in the reserve.

A picnic area is available at the Estuary.

Jeffreys Bay photographer Joey Nel captured this image of the Kabeljous River from the air.

