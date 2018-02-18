Breaking News
Ramaphosa: Expropriation of Land Without Compensation Will Be Accelerated
R1 million reward for capture of Ajay Gupta
Photo of the day – Kabeljous Rainbow
Five arrests for armed robbery of Addo tourists
South African Police dog unit visits Loerie Heuwel
Public Protector Mkhwebane’s Bankorp report set aside with costs
Property of the week – Marina Martinique duplex with a sea view
Van Lingen investigates Kouga Traffic Department
Second public meeting about Seekoei River management plan
Zuma is gone, a Gupta is arrested by the Hawks
You are here:  /   /   / 
Jeffreys Bay
Photo of the day – Kabeljous Rainbow

There are not many towns that are surrounded by nature reserves and also home to the perfect wave. Jeffreys Bay ticks all those boxes.

Kabeljous Nature Reserve is a treasure that is possibly not totally appreciated by locals and visitors alike.

Fortunately, Jeffreys Bay photographer Joey Nel claims Kabeljous as one of her favourite places and regularly takes pictures in the area.

The Kabeljous Nature Reserve is located north of Jeffreys Bay and offers the visitor a 2.5km coastline complete with dune thickets, forests, bushveld and wetlands.

For the avid hiker there are various three to seven kilometre walks – you may be lucky enough to see bushbuck, duiker, bushpig, grysbok, caracal, mongoose or even some of the 100 species of birds that are found in the reserve.

So for a change from the beach spend a day at the Kabeljous Nature Reserve. A picnic area is available at the Estuary.

Tag

Join Our Mailing List


View News By Category
News Archive