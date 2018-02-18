Photo of the day – Kabeljous Rainbow

There are not many towns that are surrounded by nature reserves and also home to the perfect wave. Jeffreys Bay ticks all those boxes.

Kabeljous Nature Reserve is a treasure that is possibly not totally appreciated by locals and visitors alike.

Fortunately, Jeffreys Bay photographer Joey Nel claims Kabeljous as one of her favourite places and regularly takes pictures in the area.

The Kabeljous Nature Reserve is located north of Jeffreys Bay and offers the visitor a 2.5km coastline complete with dune thickets, forests, bushveld and wetlands.

For the avid hiker there are various three to seven kilometre walks – you may be lucky enough to see bushbuck, duiker, bushpig, grysbok, caracal, mongoose or even some of the 100 species of birds that are found in the reserve.

So for a change from the beach spend a day at the Kabeljous Nature Reserve. A picnic area is available at the Estuary.

