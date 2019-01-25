Breaking News
Photo of the day – Kabeljous Nature Reserve
Jeffreys Bay kabeljous nature reserve
The Kabeljous Nature Reserve is an undiscovered gem and is situated on the outskirts of Jeffreys Bay.

It offers visitors a pristine 2.5 kilometer coastline complete with forests, wetlands and bushveld.

The reserve is a hiker’s haven with various hikes available stretching from three to seven kilometers.  There is no wet or dry season but the high rainfall months are over spring and autumn.

Discover an array of wildlife which includes grysbok, bushbuck, mongoose, caracal, duiker, bushpig and approximately 100 bird species.

This photo was taken by Jeffreys Bay photographer Joey Nel

