Photo of the day – Kabeljous Beach

There cannot be many towns that are flanked by nature reserves and are home to a perfect wave.

With the Seekoei River on one side and the Keblejous River on the other, Jeffreys Bay also has Supertubes, regarded as the perfect wave by the international surf community.

Yet the beaches and estuaries of Jeffreys Bay hold a magic of their own.

Kabeljous Nature Reserve is a bird watchers paradise, while its empty golden beach attracts those wanting a bit of solitude as they walk along the sea shore.

Jeffreys Bay photographer Joey Nel took this image of Kabeljous.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

More

Google

Pinterest



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

