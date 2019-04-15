Breaking News
Photo of the day – Jeffreys Bay sunrise

Winter is approaching and the aloes will start blooming along the Jeffreys Bay coastline.

The cold fronts will start to batter the shores of South Africa, bringing the waves that have drawn surfers to the magical lines of Supertubes for decades.

Surfers from all over the world will soon be flocking to Jeffreys Bay to test themselves and to try catch a wave that will remain with them for a lifetime.

The Corona Open JBay will take place from 9 – 22 July at Supertubes and Jeffreys Bay will be showcased to the world as surfers like Jordy Smith, Kelly Slater and Gabriel Medina will once again do battle to claim the title of King of Supertubes.

The Corona Open JBay forms part of the annual JBay Winterfest which takes place from 6 – 22 July 2019.

This photo was taken by Jeffreys Bay local Robbie Irlam

jbay winterfest 2019

