The days are getting longer and the weather is getting warmer as Jeffreys Bay transitions into summer.

Jeffreys Bay photographer Robbie Irlam is renowned for his pictures of surfers riding the freight train walls of Supertubes.

In this image however, Robbie captures a golden sunrise in Jeffreys Bay.

