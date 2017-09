Waking up early and taking a stroll along the golden beaches of Jeffreys Bay has many rewards.

There is a good chance one will see dolphins cruising along the coast while surfers will be paddling out into the line up to catch the perfect wave.

Then there are the sunrises which can be spectacular. Jeffreys Bay photographer Joey Nel took this image of a sunrise over the ocean.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

More

Google

Pinterest



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr