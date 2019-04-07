Photo of the day – Jeffreys Bay Point

The Jeffreys Bay coastline has a magical feeling about it. Apart from the perfect waves that break at Supertubes every year, there is lot more on offer along the Jeffreys Bay shoreline.

Golden beaches and sunrises attract thousands of visitors to our shores every year, while the locals who have made Jeffreys Bay their home can enjoy special moments like the one captured in this photograph taken by Joey Nel

There are also sea shells that wash up on the shores every day and dolphins that swim up the point to enthrall people who enjoy the finer things Jeffreys Bay has to offer.

