Breaking News
The first principal of Jeffreys Bay Primary School
Photo of the day – Jeffreys Bay Point
10th Jendamark Bellbuoy Challenge attracts top swimmers
Prevent plastic from polluting our oceans
Italo Ferreira Wins Red Bull Airborne Gold Coast
Kouga Municipality to hold consultation meetings with residents
Prisoners escape from Police van near Humansdorp
Hankey housing project back on track
Book your dates for JBay Winterfest 2019
Two children rescued off Jeffreys Bay beach
You are here:  /   /   / 
Jeffreys Bay point jeffreys bay
Photo of the day – Jeffreys Bay Point

The Jeffreys Bay coastline has a magical feeling about it. Apart from the perfect waves that break at Supertubes every year, there is lot more on offer along the Jeffreys Bay shoreline.

Golden beaches and sunrises attract thousands of visitors to our shores every year, while the locals who have made Jeffreys Bay their home can enjoy special moments like the one captured in this photograph taken by Joey Nel

There are also sea shells that wash up on the shores every day and dolphins that swim up the point to enthrall people who enjoy the finer things Jeffreys Bay has to offer.

Tag

Join Our Mailing List


View News By Category
News Archive