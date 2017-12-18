Photo of the day – Jeffreys Bay Main Beach

The Main Beach becomes the epicenter of Jeffreys Bay during the peak holiday season in December.

Tens of thousands of holidaymakers descend upon the golden beach to enjoy the time with their family and friends and to frolic in the waves of one of the best swimming beaches in the world.

The DA led Municipality has worked hard to bring Main Beach back up to standard and the zone is looking better than it has in years gone by.

Jeffreys Bay photographer Joey Nel captured this image of Main Beach just before the mayhem of peak season kicks in.

