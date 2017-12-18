Breaking News
Legal manager appointed at Kouga Municipality
Four suspects arrested for Hobie Beach murder
Take care along the coast warns NSRI
Photo of the day – Jeffreys Bay Main Beach
Life imprisonment for Cop killer
16 million South Africans using Facebook in 2017
5.23 % increase allowed for Eskom
JBay car guards stop crime in its tracks
Top 10 Google searches of 2017
Property of the week – Spectacular Marina Martinique apartment
You are here:  /   /   / 
Jeffreys Bay
Photo of the day – Jeffreys Bay Main Beach

The Main Beach becomes the epicenter of Jeffreys Bay during the peak holiday season in December.

Tens of thousands of holidaymakers descend upon the golden beach to enjoy the time with their family and friends and to frolic in the waves of one of the best swimming beaches in the world.

The DA led Municipality has worked hard to bring Main Beach back up to standard and the zone is looking better than it has in years gone by.

Jeffreys Bay photographer Joey Nel captured this image of Main Beach just before the mayhem of peak season kicks in.

Tag

Join Our Mailing List


View News By Category
News Archive