Photo of the day – Its a good day for the blues

With yet another swell hitting Jeffreys Bay this weekend, it seems the surf community is in for a great winter.

Its a big year for JBay, with the Corona JBay Open taking center stage during the annual JBay Winterfest which takes place 12 – 23 July.

Local photographer Robbie Irlam was on the beach to capture the weekend’s action.

Its not often one sees the blues at Supertubes…..