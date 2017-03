Jeffreys Bay is world renowned for perfect waves and magnificent beaches. One can also experience stunning sunrises and sunsets.

Sometimes the elements combine, which Jeffreys Bay photographer Robbie Irlam took full advantage of to capture this image at Supertubes – venue of the Corona JBay Open of Surfing.

The JBay Open is a feature event of the annual JBay Winterfest, which takes place in Jeffreys Bay from 12 – 23 July this year.