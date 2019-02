The Gamtoos Valley is the gate way to the Baviaans Kloof and is also the home to a thriving citrus industry.

While the drought continues to affect the valley, which includes the towns of Hankey and Patensie, the majestic beauty of Gamtoos was captured by local photographer Joey Nel.

In this moody shot, one can sense the vastness of the area which leads to the world heritage site of the Baviaans Kloof, a must visit for locals and tourists alike.

