The Gamtoos River brings life to the fertile farm lands of the surrounding valley.

Situated just outside Jeffreys Bay, the region is well known for citrus, dairy, vegetable and tobacco farming.

It is believed that South Africa’s first inhabitants, the Mfengu and the Khoi people, once lived around Hankey in Gamtoos River Valley centuries ago.

Local photographer Clive Wright took this photo of the Gamtoos River at sunset.