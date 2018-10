The dried up dam of Gamkapoort Dam in South Africa by night.

This dam is reached by travelling up the Seven Weeks Poort pass near Caltzdorp and then on to the dam.

The dam has not had water in it for many years. This is a blended image taken at night from the chalets at Gamkapoort.

The photo was taken by St Francis Bay photographer Clive Wright

