Photo of the day – footprints in the sand

Jeffreys Bay is home to some of the most unspoiled, majestic beaches in South Africa.

Main Beach is renowned for being one of the safest beaches to swim as well learn to surf, while Kabeljous Beach is still untamed and relatively secluded.

Cape St Francis is a playground unto itself, while the beaches at Oyster Bay can be accessed via a challenging gravel road.

Holidaymakers are attracted to the beaches of Jeffreys Bay, with many enjoying frolicking in the waves or simply taking a walk down one of the beaches.

Jeffreys Bay dentist Isabeau Joubert took this image of footprints in the sand.

