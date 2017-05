Photo of the day – fog at Cape St Francis

The coastline from Cape St Francis to Jeffreys Bay has experienced heavy fog over the past week.

While the fog may have forced beach dwellers to leave the sandy shores earlier than expected, it did create the opportunity for some unique photography.

St Francis Bay photographer Clive Wright took this image of the Cape St Francis lighthouse one evening once the coastal fog had set in.