Photo of the day – Flamingos at the Kabeljous River

Photo of the day – Flamingos at the Kabeljous River

Photo of the day – Flamingos at the Kabeljous River

Jeffreys Bay is surrounded by natural beauty.

With golden beaches and the best waves in the world as our back garden, its easy to forget that we enclosed by nature reserves as well.

The Kabeljous River is a magical place and still relatively undiscovered.

Jeffreys Bay photographer Joey Nel rates the Kabeljous Nature Reserve as one of her favourite places to take pictures in nature.

This picture captures flamingos enjoying the Kabeljous River.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

More

Google

Pinterest



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr