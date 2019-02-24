Breaking News
Photo of the day – Flamingos at Kabeljous River
One of the treasures of the Kabeljous Nature Reserve are the flamingos that come to visit.

Situated on the outskirts of Jeffreys Bay, the Kabeljous River is well worth a visit for tourists and locals.

Jeffreys Bay photographer Joey Nel took this photo of the flamingos at the river mouth.

“The flamingos knew I was there but let me get close to them. They were skittish and ready for flight but I managed to get some photos,” said Joey.

The Kabeljous Nature Reserve can be accessed from the R 102 and offers bird watching, coastal thickets to hike through and the unspoiled sand dunes of the Kabeljous Beach.

