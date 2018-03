Photo of the day – farmland outside Jeffreys Bay

Jeffreys Bay is surrounded by untouched natural beauty.

Flanked by nature reserves and undeveloped farmland, its not not the beaches that cause people to flock to Jeffreys Bay.

A day spend exploring just outside town can be very rewarding.

Jeffreys Bay photographer Joey Nel took this image.

