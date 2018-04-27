Breaking News
News
Photo of the day – Elephants at Addo

Addo Elephant Park is situated a mere 120 km from Jeffreys Bay and is well worth a visit.

Its close enough for a day visit or even to spend a relaxing weekend.

One is guaranteed to see elephants, with large herds and sometimes solitary bulls drinking at the easily accessible water holes.

With buffalo, lion and even the elusive rhino also residents of Addo, the park is one of the main tourist attractions in the Eastern Cape.

Photographer Stan Blumberg took this image of elephants at a water hole in Addo.

