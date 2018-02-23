Photo of the day – Electrical storm over Jeffreys Bay

Photo of the day – Electrical storm over Jeffreys Bay

Photo of the day – Electrical storm over Jeffreys Bay

Jeffreys Bay and the surrounding area witnessed a spectacular electrical storm last night that was accompanied by thunder and some rain.

St Francis Bay photographer Clive Wright took this image of the sky with Jeffreys Bay in the background.

A thunderstorm, also known as an electrical storm, lightning storm, or thundershower, is a storm characterized by the presence of lightning and its acoustic effect on the Earth’s atmosphere, known as thunder.

Thunderstorms occur in association with a type of cloud known as a cumulonimbus.

They are usually accompanied by strong winds, heavy rain, and sometimes snow, sleet, hail, or, in contrast, no precipitation at all.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

More

Google

Pinterest



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

