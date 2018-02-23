Breaking News
Photo of the day – Electrical storm over Jeffreys Bay
SA Open Water Swim Champs returns to Jeffreys Bay
Five Policemen slain in attack on Police Station
Registration for free basic municipal services continues
WSL drops Pipe Masters from 2019 Championship Tour
New committee elected for Kouga Business Forum
Kouga and Ilsfeld to focus on water security
Business robbed at gun point in Thornhill
Ho, Weber swim to victory at Sanlam Cape Mile
Ramaphosa: Expropriation of Land Without Compensation Will Be Accelerated
You are here:  /   / 
Jeffreys Bay
Photo of the day – Electrical storm over Jeffreys Bay

Jeffreys Bay and the surrounding area witnessed a spectacular electrical storm last night that was accompanied by thunder and some rain.

St Francis Bay photographer Clive Wright took this image of the sky with Jeffreys Bay in the background.

A thunderstorm, also known as an electrical storm, lightning storm, or thundershower, is a storm characterized by the presence of lightning and its acoustic effect on the Earth’s atmosphere, known as thunder.

Thunderstorms occur in association with a type of cloud known as a cumulonimbus.

They are usually accompanied by strong winds, heavy rain, and sometimes snow, sleet, hail, or, in contrast, no precipitation at all.

Tag

Join Our Mailing List


View News By Category
News Archive