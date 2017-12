Early morning is the best time to enjoy the golden beaches of Jeffreys Bay.

A magnificent sunrise could be in store, or the sight of many dolphins cruising up the coast.

One may even find some rare shells that washed up overnight. Or the treasure may even be a perfect wave breaking on the reef a few meters away.

Local photographer Deon Lategan captured this image of an early morning in Jeffreys Bay.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

More

Google

Pinterest



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr