The winter is arriving and the swells are returning to the world’s best wave – Supertubes.

Venue of the Corona Open JBay, which takes place from 2 – 16 July during the JBay Winterfest, locals have been scoring some waves at Supertubes already.

Jeffreys Bay photographer Robbie Irlam took this picture of Supertubes local Deon Lategan carving early in the morning.

