Taking an early morning stroll along the seaside in Jeffreys Bay just seems to set the tone for the rest of the day.

This image is so fresh – one could almost smell the sea.

Jeffreys Bay is packed with holidaymakers at present, with very little accommodation available until the 3 January 2018.

The photo was taken by Jeffreys Bay local Joey Nel.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

More

Google

Pinterest



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr