Supertubes has still been delivering world class waves, even as summer draws near.

Jeffreys Bay local surfer Dylan Lightfoot has been overseas campaigning on the World Qualifying Series and took full advantage of his home break upon his return.

Local photographer Robbie Irlam took this image of Dylan at Supertubes.

