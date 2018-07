The best women surfers in the world returned to Jeffreys Bay during the 2018 Corona Open.

They were welcomed by perfect waves which saw six time world champion Stephanie Gilmore crowned as the queen of Supertubes.

Huge schools of dolphins also came to greet the surfers with this image taken by Stan Blumberg

The Corona Open JBay forms part of the JBay Winterfest, which ends today in Jeffreys Bay.

