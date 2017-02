Jeffreys Bay is world renowned for the prefect waves that break along its reefs, for the unique shells that wash up upon its shores every day and for the amazing sunrises that appear over the ocean.

There is another sight that is absolutely captivating and that is the sight of big schools of dolphins swimming along the coast on almost a daily basis.

Jeffreys Bay photographer Robbie Irlam captured the moment when some dolphins decided to body surf at Supertubes.