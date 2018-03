Walking along the beach in Jeffreys Bay is a soothing experience and one never quite knows what will be encountered.

There are the shells that get deposited daily on the beach, the majestic sunrises and then there are the dolphins that patrol the coastline.

Jeffreys Bay photographer Joey Nel captured this image of a dolphin clearing the water at Main Beach with chokka boats in the background.

We live in paradise.

