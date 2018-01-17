Photo of the day – dolphin and surfers

Its quite easy for surfers and swimmers to become uneasy out in the ocean when a fin suddenly appears above the surface of the water.

Was it a shark or a dolphin is the thought that immediately flies through the minds of those who spotted the fin.

Some will take precautionary measures and lay down on their surfboards while scanning the ocean for another view of the fish swimming close by.

In this picture, taken by Jeffreys Bay photographer Robbie Irlam, the fin belonged to a dolphin, much to the relief of the surfers.

